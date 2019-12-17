Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Freezing rain this morning will become a mixture of light rain and freezing rain for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.