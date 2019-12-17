LEWISBURG — The Miller Center for Wellness and Recreation officially transitioned Monday to a joint venture of Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Health Systems.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO, said the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA would serve as operational partner. Aucker said the collaboration would have the potential to transform health and wellness options for the community. She also acknowledged the gift of the Miller family in the founding of the center.
The ribbon-cutting, symbolic that Monday was the first when “Y” memberships were welcome at the Miller Center, was led by Bonnie McDowell, YMCA CEO.
It was a busy day for Wanda Miller, Lewisburg YMCA membership director, who helped sign some of the gathered crowd to memberships. Miller said all memberships from the facility at the Silver Moon would be transferred.
“I was the membership director up there as well,” she said. “Moving down here, all of my friends are coming with me. I’m excited to have them here.”
The size and scope of offerings were impressive, Miller observed, with more to come in the form of yet-to-be-built aquatic facilities and day care.
Jim Mathias, who was instrumental in the founding of the center, said what has developed was in his original vision and the Miller family’s seven years ago.
“We were having conversations with Evan, with Geisinger, with the YMCA and a number of other organizations,” he said. “For a variety of reasons, it wasn’t the right time. Now it is.”
Mathias acknowledged the limits to fundraising in a small community, making consolidation a practical step to take.
Aucker added the vision included welcoming as many people as possible.
“We are excited about opportunities with other nonprofits, ideas people have (for) the space here. We are trying to do a lot of out-of-the box thinking,” she said. “In a community this size, people are looking to the same people for support. Evan and Geisinger have said we think we can do really good things together. But as many people as we can bring in as possible to use the facilities (would) tie their expertise to things that already exist here.”
An official grand opening, Aucker said, would be in 2020.
