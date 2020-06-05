California University of Pennsylvania
CALIFORNIA — California University of Pennsylvania has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended on May 8.
Dean’s list students are undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Savannah Davis, Danville
• Kayla Morran, Milton
• Brett Bieber, Watsontown
• Bethany Patterson, Montgomery
• Kole Miller, Selinsgrove
• Kayla Germini, Shamokin Dam
Wilkes University
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 720 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at a virtual degree conferral ceremony on May 16. A second virtual degree conferral occurred on May 29 for students receiving the Doctor of Pharmacy degree in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.
Local graduates include:
• Lindsay Bingaman, of New Berlin, earned a Master of Science degree in education.
• Leslie Boyer, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Science degree in education.
• Alexis Graves, of Watsontown, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Kurt Troxell, of Mifflinburg, earned a Master of Science degree in education.
• Carol Walters, of Watsontown, earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in nursing.
• Amy Weir, of Winfield, earned a Master of Science degree in education.
Clarkson University
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Nathaniel Lee Liscum of Lewisburg, a sophomore majoring in environmental engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Penn College aviation students receive industry scholarships
WILLIAMSPORT — Four Pennsylvania College of Technology students were recently awarded aviation scholarships.
Ethan M. Miller, of Montoursville, and Hamin Kim, of Seoul, South Korea, respectively received first and sixth-place Bill Sanderson Aviation Maintenance Technology scholarships from HFI/HAI, which provide a tuition waiver for a helicopter manufacturer training school and a stipend to offset expenses.
Miller received $7,000 to attend the Airbus helicopter systems factory school. Kim, also awarded an HFI/HAI scholarship in 2019, received $4,000 to attend the Rolls-Royce engine factory school.
Kate M. Ruggiero and Ethan J. Mutschler were WIA recipients.
Ruggiero, of Easton, received a $2,000 Flexjet Aviation Maintenance Scholarship. Mutschler, of Mifflinburg, was selected for one of six $2,000 Pratt & Whitney Engine Maintenance Training Scholarships.
Ruggiero, will return to the college this fall in pursuit of an applied management degree, was also awarded $1,000 from the Elisha Hall Scholarship Committee of the Association for Women in Aviation Maintenance. It was the second consecutive year that she was selected for that honor.
Four aviation maintenance technology students attended the HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim, Calif. Those joining William F. Stepp III, associate professor of aviation, and classmate Kim were Cody C. Bentzel, of Williamsport, Alexander J. Langeveld, of Belmar, N.J. and Zachary C. Schulze, of Leesport. The students toured the Robinson Helicopter factory in Torrance, Calif. during their visit.
