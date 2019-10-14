TREVORTON — A 19-year-old Trevorton man was taken into custody after allegedly causing “serious bodily injury” to a 3-year-old girl.
Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington released information on the incident late Friday, noting that it occurred between Monday and Thursday at 725 W. Shamokin St., Zerbe Township.
Jahrid Josef Burgess, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault (three counts), strangulation, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person as a result of the alleged incident.
At 9:51 p.m. Thursday, EMS personnel were called to 725 W. Shamokin St. after receiving reports of a 3-year-old girl having seizures.
The girl was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where police said she was diagnosed with a brain injury, multiple broken ribs, bleeding and multiple bruisers on her face. She remains in critical condition.
On Oct. 6, troopers said Burgess smacked the girl in the face, broke her collarbone, spit on the girl, and threw her onto a bed and bathtub.
According to troopers, Burgess was involved in a romantic relationship with a 23-year-old female whom he assaulted at least 10 times between July and October.
During the Oct. 6 incident, he is also accused of grabbing the woman by the hair and dragging her through the house. He allegedly punched the woman in the arms and chest, causing bruising, broken ribs and a break in the area of the hand and wrist.
On Thursday, troopers said Burgess again grabbed the 3 year old by the throat, pushed her into a wall and shoved her to the ground, when she started having seizures.
Troppers said Burgess was interviewed and “admitted to his involvement in this case.”
