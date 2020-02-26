MILL HALL — Troopers said a teen boy claimed to have a gun in his bag and threatened that no one would make it beyond third period Thursday at Central Mountain High School.
State Police At Lamar, Clinton County, reported a 14-year-old McElhatten boy was charged with terroristic threats and placed on house arrest by juvenile probation following the alleged incident, which took place at 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the high school.
Troopers said the boy did not have a gun.
Central Mountain is part of the Keystone Central School District.
