Union County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:09 a.m. Saturday along Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Brian M. Anderson, 53, of West Milton, was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, left the roadway, went through a grass and gravel area, rotated counter-clockwise and struck a traffic sign and utility poles, troopers from Selinsgrove reported. Anderson was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. It is not known whether or not he was belted, police noted. The crash remains under investigation.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Janel L. Gardner, Janel L. Zeigler, Bryn Alan Zeigler to Amanda Zou, Yong Hui Shi, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Ronald W. Grunenberg, Debra Grunenberg to Jeremy Hazlak, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Tracy L. Powell to Galen Brubacker, Sadie Brubacker, property in West Buffalo Township, $205,100.
• Diane M. Deremer agent, Edgar A. Deremer by agent, Diane M. Deremer, Edgar A. Deremer to Old Sawmill Campground LLC, property in Union Township, $1.
• Diane M. Deremer agent, Edgar A. Deremer by agent, Diane M. Deremer, Edgar A. Deremer to Peaceful Trails LLC, property in Union Township, $1.
• Diane M. Deremer agent, Edgar A. Deremer by agent, Diane M. Deremer, Edgar A. Deremer to Old Sawmill Campground LLC, property in Union Township, Snyder County, quit claim, $1.
• Blue Sky Realty LLC, Chad W. Shirey member to Jerry Z. Hoover, Lorraine Z. Hoover, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Joyce Kerstetter to Joyce Kerstetter property trust, Denise R. Hare trustee, Colton M. Hare trustee, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Joyce I. Kerstetter to Joyce Kerstetter property trust, Denise R. Hare trustee, Colton M. Hare trustee, three properties in Hartley Township, $1 apiece.
• Thomas E. Florey, Carol S. Florey to Edward S. Florey, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Joseph Finan Jr., 59, of Coal Township, and Debora Yocum, 58, of Coal Township.
• Daniel Morris Jr., 27, of Sunbury, and Trina Shrawder, 22, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Donald E. Foust and Crystal A. Foust to Donald E. Foust, Crystal A. Foust and Morgan E. Foust, property in Watsontown, $1.
• William S. McNeal Sr. and Steven M. McNeal to William S. McNeal Sr., property in Turbot Township, $1.
• William S. McNeal Sr. and Steven M. McNeal to William S. McNeal Sr., properties in Turbot Township and Milton, $1.
• William S. McNeal Sr. and Steven M. McNeal to William S. McNeal Sr., property in Delaware Township, $1.
• William S. McNeal Sr. and Steven M. McNeal to William S. McNeal Sr., property in Delaware Township, $1.
• William S. McNeal Sr. and Steven M. McNeal to William S. McNeal Sr., property in Turbot Township, $1.
• William S. McNeal Sr. and Steven M. McNeal to William S. McNeal Sr., property in Delaware Township, $1.
• William S. McNeal Sr. and Steven M. McNeal to William S. McNeal Sr., property in Milton, $1.
• John S. Walter and Sharon L. Walter to Walter Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, John S. Walter, Sharon L. Walter, Christopher L. Walter trustee, Michelle L. McHale trustee and Debra L. Walter trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Nancy Sadowski to Nancy Sadowski and Christy L.S. Laub, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Melissa S. Spence and Israel M. Spence to Brandon W. Hommel and Angel L. Hommel, property in Point Township, $1.
• Brandon W. Hommel and Angel L. Hommel to Cheyene Nikol Blackwell, property in Point Township, $1.
• Michael F. Kalman and GLoria J. Kalman to Linda J. Benson and Richard G. Benson, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Robert L. Bogetti to Charles E. Munson, property in Shamokin, $38,703.
• Gerald F. Pees to Robin L. Pees, property in Shamokin, 41.
• William J. Butkey and Franciene M. Butkey to Monique Herkalo, William J. Butkey Jr. and Jennifer Leefler, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Marlene J. Kaseman estate and Charlotte R. Renner executrix to Karen L. Picarelli, property in Coal Township, $20,500.
• Coal Township to Patricia A. Worhacz and Janet Gulliver, property in Coal Township, $15,100.99.
• Barbara Lois Miller by agent, Barbara L. Noll and Todd P. Kerstetter to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $10,500.
• Diane Louise Kent estate, Stephen Kent administrator, Joseph Allen Alexander and Catherine M. Alexander to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $17,000.
• Shirley M. Beachell and Roxanna Mae Cecco to Sydney Edwards, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mark Barshinger to Kyle Brown, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Tammy Gual estate, Terra M. Earlston administrator, Tabitha E. Gaul administrator and Samuel F. Gaul III administrator to Tabitha E. Gaul, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Cheryl A. Billman and Keith A. Billman to Kenneth A. Stuck, property Point Township, $1.
• Angelica M. Kreiger, John C. Kreiger and Denise A. Kreiger to Angelica M. Kreiger and Damien T. Kane, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Daniel Yastishak and Carlotte Yastishak to Kelseya Resendes, property in Kulpmont, $42,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Anthony Kaminski and Annie Kaminski to Robert Neidig Jr., property in Coal Township, $237.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Cory McCabe and Amy McCabe to Robert Neidig Jr., property in Shamokin, $252.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and G. Cesar Zerrato to Robert Neidig Jr., property in Shamokin, $176.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Dora Bonilla to Hannelore R. Inman, property in Coal Township, $126.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert Gilligbauer to Sandy Welch, property in Shamokin, $100.
• George A. Reevs III and Heather L. Reevs to George A. Reevs III and Heather L. Reevs, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Bernard J. Venesky Jr. and Jessica D. Venesky to Melodie Damato Rodriguez, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Mount Carmel Borough to Thomas R. Zujkiewicz, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
• Thomas R. Zujkiewicz to Thomas R. Zujkiewicz, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Fulton Bank NA to Christopher Matthews and Stephanie Matthews, property in Mount Carmel Township, $32,500.
• James B. Croft Jr. to Megan Marie Straub, property in Sunbury, $149,000.
• Susan Finch, Edward Finch Sandra Startzel, Kenneth R. Startzel and Dianne Startzel to Julie D. Smith, property in Shamokin, $23,500.
• Paul Tomcavage to Paul Tomcavage, Jennifer Leffler, Paul J. Tomcavage and Jessica Flangan, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Anthony Anderwleski Jr. and Dorothy F. Andrewleski to Kenneth J. Michalkovich and Vanessa M. Michalkovich, property in Mount Carmel Township, $300,000.
• Michael S. Bernatowicz estate, Philip J. Bernatowicz executor, Daniel J. Sosnoski devisee and Joseph P. Bernatovich to Sunnyside Rentals LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
• Eleanor E. Witt by agent, Eleanor Witt by agent and Jocelyn Hauer agent to Henry Laird, property in Kulpmont, $24,900.
• Matthew D. Bressi to Vaughn Smith, property in Kulpmont, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 2:02 a.m. Saturday along North Market and Vine streets, Selinsgrove.
Troopers stopped a 2017 Dodge Charger for speeding when the driver, a 24-year-old Danville man, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:47 p.m. Tuesday along Route 522 at Salem Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Elaine D. Krick, 63, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver-side rear door area of an eastbound 2004 Ford Escape driven by Deborah K. Hackenberg, 54, of Middleburg. Krick was belted and was not injured. Hackenberg was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury. Krick will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Hit and run
• 7:15 a.m. Thursday along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A Toyota Rav4 driven by an unknown person was traveling north when it went over the concrete divider at Monroe Marketplace, struck a traffic sign and fled the scene. Troopers believe the Rav4 to be brown. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
• 7 a.m. Dec. 3 at 3387 Troxelville Road, Center Township.
Someone opened a bank account using the personal information of Kelly Heckman, 61, of Middleburg, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• Between 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at 901 E. Academy Road, Washington Township.
Someone damaged several mailboxes in the township, it was reported.
Criminal mischief
• 3:24 p.m. Thursday at 1343 Main St., Union Township.
Someone damaged the 2003 Honda Civic and a tarp belonging to Michael Howell, 53, of Port Trevorton, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
2-vehicle DUI crash
• 10:09 p.m. Thursday along Sycamore Road at Blair Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2003 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Jennifer L. Rager, 43, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it went through the stop sign at the intersection with Lincoln Drive, struck the curb, entered the yard at 2700 Lincoln Drive, went between a set of trees, then backed out of the yard onto Lincoln Drive, stopped illegally, began traveling south on Sycamore Road, turned right onto Blair Street, stopped at the dead end, backed and struck a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by John W. Schon, 62, of Montoursville, troopers noted. No injuries were reported. Rager will be cited with DUI.
Drug possession
• 1:13 p.m. Sunday along East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Chrysler and arrested Wesley Miller, 27, of Williamsport, when paraphernalia and cocaine was found, police reported.
Theft
• Between 3:36 p.m. Jan. 21 and 3:30 p.m. Friday along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A X-Box valued at $270, X-Box headset valued at $99, Battlefield game valued at 455, Grand Theft Auto valued at $55, X-Box controller valued at $30, rubber shock absorber valued at $10 and Call of Duty valued at $55 were stolen from a 28-year-old Loyasock man, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.