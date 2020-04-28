MIFFLINBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf's rollback of restrictions on boating, golf and camping was welcome news to many this week.
Among them, George Rohling, Hidden Valley Camping Resort owner, who said campers have been more than ready to start the season. The usual opening day is in mid-April for the biggest single camping locations in the nation.
"Our campers are biting at the chops to get in there and camp and have some normalcy back in their lives," he said. "We just finished having a conference call with the employees."
Rohling said they would open Friday, but with conditions. They would be ready for a safe opening as their 500 sites would no doubt attract campers.
"We want to continue to practice the social distancing, the limitations of the amount of people that can gather at a site," Rohling said. "(Also) control of bathroom facilities in a safe and clean manner."
Playgrounds, Rohling maintained, would remain closed as children are not usually able to stay more than half-a-dozen feet from one another.
"But we still have putt-putt golf, paddle boats, lakes for fishing and things like that," he said. "There will still be plenty for them to do. At least it will allow (children) to get out and get away from their house to see some fresh air and such."
Like the children, Rohling said grown-ups want a prompt start to the camping season. He said it will be done safely and within state guidelines.
"We have four-plus generations of people that are at that property," Rohling said of the popular resort. "Their parents (camped), then they are there now and their children (who) have children."
There was little doubt after the Monday announcement that Friday would be opening day at Hidden Valley. Rohling said, "They'd come and hang me," if he didn't open.
Hidden Valley Camping Resort celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019.
