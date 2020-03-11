Speeding a top concern for McEwensville officials

McEWENSVILLE — McEwensville Borough Council President Clyde Smith believes a motorcycle he witnessed speeding through the community on Monday exemplifies the need to have a regular police presence in the community.
By a vote of 4-2, Watsontown Borough Council this week approved entering into a Police Service Agreement with McEwensville.
Smith said McEwensville Borough Council previously unanimously approved the agreement.
According to Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett, McEwensville will pay Watsontown $8,190 per year to be covered by the Watsontown Police Department.
Either side can opt out of the agreement by giving 30 days notice.
While the agreement has been signed, Jarrett said there is another step in the process that must be completed before Watsontown formally takes over policing duties in McEwensville from the Pennsylvania State Police.
“Both municipalities need to pass an ordinance that, basically, approves the agreement,” Jarrett said. “Our council voted to advertise the ordinance (Monday).”
Smith said McEwensville already approved the ordinance. He said the municipality has been considering contracting Watsontown's services for the past six to 12 months.
"There is one big concern," Smith said. "The big issue we have is speeding along Susquehanna Trail."
He has personally witnessed many vehicles traveling along Susquehanna Trail through the borough at what he believes to be excessive speeds. Other residents have also complained to him about the rate in which vehicles travel through McEwensville.
"On Monday, the weather was nice," Smith said.
He said a motorcycle passed through McEwensville at what he felt was a high rate of speed.
"It's just one of those things as the weather gets nice, they forget there is a speed limit of 35 through there," Smith said.
He said Pennsylvania State Police, which currently has jurisdiction over McEwensville, is unable to conduct speed-enforcement activities in the borough.
"They don't have enough manpower to come and control speeding through the town," Smith said.
In addition to the traffic violations, Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite said officials in McEwensville have expressed concern about about unreported crimes taking place in the community.
"They want a quick response time to any emergency they may have," Witherite said, of McEwensville officials.
"Pennsylvania State Police is one of the finest police departments in the world," he continued. "They are not always set up for quick responses. They do not have the personnel to respond that quickly."
Due to its close proximity to Watsontown, Witherite said his officers can be to McEwensville in a matter of seconds when called.
"I don't anticipate a large workload in McEwensville, but they will be part of our daily patrol schedule," he said. "I believe we can do a fine job there and accommodate their needs, with minimal staffing and costs."
Including Witherite, the Watsontown Police Department has six full-time officers. Two part-time officers are also utilized as needed.
"We may, obviously, be busier per man in the department," Witherite said. "We will not increase our compliment (of officers) to do this."
He believes the Watsontown Police Department is gaining a strong reputation in the area.
"I think we have gained a reputation of being a very professional, organized and efficient department for our size, particularly with things we have added at little to no cost to the community, like our narcotics K-9," Witherite said.
The department's drug-enforcement canine, Mariska, is supported by community donations.
"Our council has been very supportive of their police department and their community," Witherite said. "It speaks volumes to other local governments what we have done with our police department."
Smith, who has served on McEwensville Borough Council for four years, has lived in the community for 40 years. He ran for council as he wanted to do things to help improve the community.
"I would hope the residents will give (the agreement with the Watsontown Police Department) a chance, give it an opportunity to see if it is constructive at this time," Smith said. "I look at it as a chance for the town to make some progress."
He also noted that McEwensville will be covering the cost of contracting the Watsontown Police Department from money that was invested. Some of those funds came from the sale of the borough's water and wastewater treatment systems to the Pennsylvania American Water Company.
While the decision to approve the agreement was not unanimous among Watsontown council members — with Todd Moyer and Dennis Confer voting against — there has also been opposition to the move among McEwnesville officials.
Mayor Stacy Packer said she believes the Pennsylvania State Police does a "fine job" covering McEwensville.
Fred Wesner, who filled a term as mayor serving from Feburary 2019 through the end of the year, said he's spoken with a handful of community members who have expressed opposition to contracting with the Watsontown department.
Prior to the decision being made to enter into the agreement with the Watsontown department, Smith said the issue was discussed regularly at public council meetings.
"We decided 'hey, let's try this,'" Smith said. "We are going to look at this to see if it works... We have an option that we can get out of this in a month."
