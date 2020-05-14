HARRISBURG — Data released Wednesday by the Pa. Department of Health showed area counties added few, and in some cases no new cases of COVID-19. A breakdown by county and ZIP code (in parentheses) follows.
Lycoming County, 139 cases, 7 deaths (Jersey Shore 81, Williamsport 24, South Williamsport 6)
Northumberland County, 128 cases (Sunbury 49, Milton 16, Shamokin 13, Mount Carmel 9, Northumberland 8, Muncy area 7, Watsontown 6, Coal Township 5)
Columbia County, 330 cases, 28 deaths (Berwick 174, Bloomsburg 77, Orangeville 34, Catawissa 12, Millville 6)
Montour County, 50 cases (Danville 29)
Union County, 42 cases, 1 death (Lewisburg 11, Mifflinburg 10, Winfield 5)
Snyder County, 33 cases, 1 death (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7, Winfield 5)
Note: ZIP codes cross county lines in some cases.
