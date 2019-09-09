LEWISBURG — Pieces recently fell into place in order that the Lewisburg Climate Strike may proceed.
Sarah Wochele, representative of Green New Deal Lewisburg and the Climate Reality Project, said permission was granted by both the borough and Bucknell University so that a rally may form at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 near the Bertrand Library, then proceed to Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
The strike, part of a worldwide call to end fossil fuel use, has the support of the university.
“We actually spoke with President (John) Bravman at Bucknell,” Wochele said. “He agreed to sponsor the event and fund it in terms of money that goes to security.”
Wochele said they are asking students to step out of their classrooms at that time. She acknowledged it is also a youth-led movement, and that similar action was planned by high school and middle school students.
“We originally would have loved to have high school students come and I think some still may,” Wochele said. “They thought it would be more effective if they had a walkout during school.”
It was hoped that the strike would engage youth and illustrate the fears associated with long-term climate change.
There would also be speeches at Hufnagle Park, Wochele noted, with the daughter of the Rev. Kurt Nelson, director of spiritual life, offering a closing poem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.