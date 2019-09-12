MILTON — Nearly 100 vendors will be lining the streets of Milton Saturday as an annual tradition gets underway for the 43rd year.
Sue Rearick, Milton Harvest Festival chair, is expecting a robust turnout for the first weekend of the celebration.
Arts, crafts and food vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and again Saturday, Sept. 21, along Broadway and Bound Avenue.
“We have about 95 (vendors committed) for the first week,” Rearick said. “I’m going to be taking vendors up until the last minute. For the second week, I’m at 108 (vendors).”
She said the 95 committed is slightly more than the number of vendors that typically sign up to participate on the first weekend of the festival.
“There’s a lot of wood crafters, which is new people,” Rearick said. “We always have a lot of jewelry (vendors).”
New this year, she said one vendor will be demonstrating how milkweed is used to feed butterflies.
“Hopefully the weather will be nice for both the arts and crafts weekends,” Rearick said. “That’s always a danger. Sometimes it rains. Let’s hope it doesn’t.”
Saturday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of scattered showers, with highs reaching into the mid 70s.
In addition to the vendors, other activities are also on tap for Saturday. A 28-mile bike race starts at 9:30 a.m. from Filbert Street. Registration begins at 7:30.
Registration for the pet parade runs from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Elm Street, with judging taking place from 9:30 to 10. The Milton Area High School Marching Black Panthers will present a concert at 11 in Lincoln Park.
The Milton Model Train Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Milton Harvest Festival Princess Pageant will be held at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market Street.
The Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
“The pageants are coming along well,” Rearick said. “Their dress rehearsals are this week.”
The Milton Area Community Band will present a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew’s.
Rearick said anticipation is building for festival events to be held throughout the week. A Scarecrow Patch will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday next to the Milton Moose Family Center.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to make a scarecrow, which will be displayed throughout the week.
Rearick is preparing for 65 crows to be made.
She expects at around 40 participants in Tuesday’s Pumpkin Roll, to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
For the roll, Rearick said pumpkins can be purchased for $5 each. They will then be released from a truck to roll down a hill. Prizes will be awarded to the individuals who purchase the first three pumpkins to cross the finish line.
The annual Harvest Festival block party is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, along Bound Avenue, with a spaghetti eating contest to be held at 7.
The Harvest Pops Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Andrew’s.
In addition to the arts, crafts and food vendors, Saturday, Sept. 21, will be filled with activities. Registration for a 5K race begins at 7:30 a.m., with the race starting at 9:30 on Filbert Street. The Milton Model Train Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3 to 5 p.m. on the third floor of the Moose.
The Harvest Festival parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, along Front Street. Dr. Richard Klinetob will serve as grand marshal for this year’s parade. Barry Mabus will be the saluting officer.
Rearick said the festival committee starts planning for the week’s festivities each January.
“We meet the third Monday of every month, starting in January,” she said. “We stop in August, which is when our last meeting is. We have a wrap-up meeting in October. We have a couple of months off and we start again in January.”
Next year, she said planning meetings may be moved to Tuesdays.
“I need some volunteers,” Rearick said. “I need people to come and help, get involved, help with setup for the arts and crafts. I need help deciding how to decorate the town. I will take any volunteers.”
For more information on volunteering with the festival, contact Rearick at 570-713-5761.
