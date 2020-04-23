NORTHUMBERLAND — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, burnout was a problem among health care workers, according to a consultant with 15 years of experience in the industry.
Kimberly Delbo said she and Angela Hummel teamed up in February 2019 to form Radiant and Resilient Leadership LLC.
"It was launched because we saw a need to promote leadership development (in health care organizations)," Delbo explained, of the firm. "We provide keynote speaking, and encouraging and inspiring folks to lead by example."
She noted that health care workers "play a vital role in the safety and care of those across the globe.
"When we saw that COVID-19 was going to be a pandemic, we knew that burnout was a problem before this COVID-19 pandemic," Delbo said. "We thought we needed to step up and fill the gap in helping people."
According to Delbo, 35 to 54% of nursers and doctors were experiencing burnout before the pandemic struck.
To help support health care workers on the front lines, Radiant and Resilient Leadership LLC has launched several programs.
Among its efforts, the firm has launched the Caring Circle, which Delbo describes as a virtual platform which can be accessed through the firm's social media channels.
"It's a safe place for providers to tune in, on Tuesday's and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.," Delbo said, of the Caring Circle. "It's an opportunity dedicated for the front line to share their fears, their frustrations, how they're feeling."
The sessions are led by Delbo and Hummel, who provide support and encouragement to health care workers.
The two have also launched the a Burnout Prevention Series.
"Through our social media platforms, we post a tip of the day to help promote self care and prevent burnout," Delbo said, of the series. "It's coping strategies."
Hummel and Delbo have also launched a Hearts for Heroes campaign. The two are encouraging community members to make hearts to be placed in their windows to show appreciation to health care workers.
"There was a high level of turnover in health care before COVID-19," Delbo said. "The concern is this will be exacerbated. Encouragement is critical with these health care workers on the front lines."
She said the average nurse stays on the job for two years before leaving their position. Some change to another area of nursing, while others change career fields.
Delbo stressed that health care workers experiencing burnout need to seek help, either by alerting their supervisor or speaking to someone else in the field.
"They need to be honest with their feelings and what they're going through," Delbo said. "Sometimes, (health care workers) are not always the best at asking for help."
Locally, she said health care workers are generally holding up "fairly well" in the pandemic. She said the local providers haven't been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, such as major metropolitan areas have seen.
"A lot of elective surgeries have been canceled," Delbo said. "We are dealing with some health care professionals that are furloughed and out of work... They are dealing with it quite well."
She said it's important to stem burnout before it occurs.
"There are several implications of burnout," Delbo said. "We have broken relationships that can be seen... It's so important to ask for help. If people aren't asking for help, it won't be addressed."
Delbo has 15 years of experience in professional nursing practice, academia and research. She is a doctoral candidate at Liberty University, where she is studying health care transformation, leadership and nursing education.
Hummel has more than 20 years of human resources experience. She holds a Master of Arts in Communication Studies.
