LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township’s appeal of the Union County resolution to make the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness tax exempt resulted in a settlement.
Char Gray, supervisor chair, said a meeting last week was held to clean up some loose ends regarding the settlement of 2018 and 2019 tax payments. The meeting was on the eve of the transfer of ownership of the center to Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Health Systems.
Gray said EBT would refund $24,880.45 to Miller Center ownership, while keeping $41,360.66. The agreement included a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) to the township of $4,000 per year. If ownership of the center changes hands, the new owner would be responsible for the PILOT, but EBT would be able to renegotiate.
Gray noted the Lewisburg Area School District and Union County each had separate settlements.
Mackenzie Stover, planning and zoning officer, said one or two changes were being made to a draft of a new solar ordinance. It will go from the EBT Planning Commission to the Union County Planning Department for review and comment. Stover said it could come back to supervisors by March. Bucknell University had recently proposed, then withdrawn, plans for a solar array on land within the township.
A question arose of whether wind power would be covered by the ordinance. An audience member offered an opinion that there was not sufficient winds in the township to make wind power feasible.
