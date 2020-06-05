Several weeks ago, after Gov. Tom Wolf at that time was being iffy about the possibility of NASCAR racing at Pocono in June, the host of a stock car national radio program I was listening to said “Pennsylvania’s governor put the ‘no’ in Pocono.”
Wolf has since stated the track could host a spectator-less event, as long as Monroe County — where the track is located — is in the yellow phase of virus recovery. That’s apparently exactly what’s going to happen. The “no” in Pocono means no fans will be able to visit the track this year.
Late last week, the track quietly released a statement on its website stating it will be holding its NASCAR doubleheader weekend June 27-28 without fans in attendance.
I completely understand this decision as there are currently multiple safety aspects involved with hosting an event which attracts thousands upon thousands of people from across the country. In fact, I was not at all surprised by the announcement.
The announcement also made it clear where the decision came from to hold an event without spectators.
“Following the guidance on sporting events in Pennsylvania issued by Gov. Tom Wolf, it is with sadness to announce the 2020 NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway will be held without fans in attendance,” the announcement said. “This decision, made in coordination with NASCAR and our state officials, was not made lightly.”
I must wonder what the economic impact will be on the race track for holding an event without spectators. Granted, the track will receive untold millions of dollars in TV rights for the broadcast of the races. However, there will certainly be a huge economic impact on both the speedway and the region.
During a Thursday press conference, Pocono Raceway President and CEO Nick Igdalsky said having no fans present would result in a “substantial hit” for the area.
He said the raceway survived times “harder than this.”
According to a 2013 study conduced by East Stroudsburg University, Pocono Raceway in 2014 was projected to generate $277 million in revenue for, and directly impact 3,000 jobs in, the Pocono region. Those figures were based on the track hosting two separate NASCAR weekends, and an IndyCar weekend.
The IndyCar series announced last season it would not be racing at the track this year, and the track’s two NASCAR weekends were announced as being combined into one doubleheader weekend.
It’s unfortunate that the Pocono region will apparently be losing out on millions of dollars as a result of NASCAR holding a spectator-less event at Pocono.
At times throughout this pandemic I have questioned whether Wolf realizes the true economic benefit of motorsports. Several weeks ago, when he refused to state whether NASCAR would even be able to race at Pocono, Wolf was quoted as stating “The area that they want to have this gathering is actually in the red phase right now, so I told them that Pennsylvania is not ready to make a decision.”
While that is an understandable sentiment, for him to refer to a major NASCAR race weekend as “a gathering” makes it sound as if it’s a large family reunion. It’s clearly not the wording of someone well versed on motorsports, or its economic impact on Pennsylvania.
Some of Wolf’s decisions on Selinsgrove Speedway were also highly questionable, to say the least. In early May — when Snyder County was still in the yellow phase — the track was given the initial go-ahead from the state to host a fan-less pay-per-view only event. Just a couple of days before the event was to have been held, Wolf put a stop to it, without any public explanation.
I doubt Wolf truly grasps that motorsports events of various scales are economic drivers, and that auto racing is an industry which generates family sustaining jobs for thousands.
With Pocono Raceway hosting an event without fans, I’m sure that means media will be largely prohibited from attending the “gathering.” The trend with NASCAR as of late has been to only allow Fox Sports, and a handful of national reporters at its events.
As such, this will likely mark the first year since 2007 that I will not be attending an event at Pocono Raceway as a member of the media. That means I won’t be able to share photos on and thoughts from the weekend in this space.
While it is a huge disappointment, I completely understand the precautions NASCAR is taking to put on its events. I applaud the series for its efforts to hold events that fans can watch on television.
Given the current state of motorsports, this will also likely break a lengthy streak of consecutive years — dating back to 1995 when I was in the stands as Jeff Gordon won at Pocono — in which I have attended a major automobile race of some kind. Although I am holding out a slim hope that fans will be able to attend the October six-hour IMSA sports car race in Watkins Glen, or that restrictions loosen up enough that I can make a day trip to a motorsports event somewhere this fall.
