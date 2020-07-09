WATSONTOWN — Citing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, officials in Watsontown announced that the Monday, July 13, council meeting will be held via a conference call, rather than in person.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the decision to move the council meeting to a conference-call format was made out of "an abundance of caution."
"While we can enforce the governor's mask mandate, there is no way to safely social distance members of council or the public in our chambers," Jarrett said.
To participate in the meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m., members of the public should call 646-558-8656, enter meeting ID 812-8366-5002 and password 013622.
