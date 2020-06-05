PITTSBURGH — A UPMC physician believes there are multiple indications that the potency of COVID-19 has diminished.
During an online media conference, Dr. Donald Yealy, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine with UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, said indications from both European medical professionals and testing conducted at UPMC facilities indicate the virus is not as potent as it was at the onset of the outbreak.
"The total volume of the virus is much less than the early stages of the pandemic," Yealy said.
He said there's not one specific reason why the potency of the virus has apparently changed.
"Viruses do change," Yealy said. "Sometimes it could make a virus more severe, sometimes it could make a virus less (severe)."
He said seasonal climate changes could have an impact on the virus potency.
"There is probably less exposure to the virus and some subtle changes to the virus," Yealy said. "It makes the virus seem less. We will watch closely and be ahead of any changes that happen."
Throughout the entire UPMC system, Yealy said approximately 30,000 people have been tested for the virus.
Of the 30,000 people UPMC tested for the virus, Yealy said only 4% had a positive test result.
"This means the vast majority of people, even people we suspected may have the virus, actually do not have COVID-19," he said. "Your risk of getting into a car accident, if you go back and forth on the turnpike in Pennsylvania, is (more) than testing positive for COVID-19."
Dr. David Nace, chief medical officer of UPMC Senior Communities, said no one in any of UPMC's senior living communities has tested positive for the virus.
He said UPMC has developed a plan to offer nasal-swab testing to all residents of UPMC senior care facilities. In addition, antibody testing will be offered to all employees of those facilities.
"By providing antibody testing to our employees, we will gain valuable information on how exposed our employees were to the virus at this point," Nace said. "We expect the results will provide assurance the likelihood of employees having the virus is low."
Yealy stressed that it's still important for everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, wear masks and practice proper social distancing.
