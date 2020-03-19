ALLENTOWN - PPL Electric Utilities announced Thursday it is waiving late bill fees for all customers until further notice in order to provide more financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.
Consistent with last week’s order from the state Public Utility Commission for utilities statewide, PPL already suspended service shutoffs for non-payment until further notice and reconnected customers who were recently disconnected. Late fees are waived effective March 16, and any late fees charged since then will be refunded.
PPL said it is ready to offer payment assistance for those who may be
struggling to pay their electric bill. Residential payment assistance programs can
be found at pplelectric.com/billhelp.
