ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two local students were among those named to the spring dean's list at Nazareth College.
To be named to the list, a student's grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work.
Local students named to the list include:
Joyce O'Connell of Milton
Tori Omlor of Lewisburg
