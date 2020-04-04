WILLIAMSPORT — Due to the COVID-19 crisis and its associated risks, the Lycoming County Prison Board meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 9, will be live streamed at www.lyco.org.
Members of the public are encouraged to not attend this meeting in person as to limit the size of the meetings to 10 or less in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Members of the public may sign in to the YouTube video to provide public comment on agenda items only at the beginning and general public comments at the end of the meeting.
