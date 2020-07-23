MIFFLINBURG — Organizers of an event to demonstrate solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexed, Agender, Asexual and Ally) community confirmed Thursday that their event would go on.
The Mifflinburg Pride Event was announced for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26 on the corners of seven intersections along Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg. The coalition of groups involved included The I Am Alliance, Green New Deal Lewisburg, If Not Us, Then Who and Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate. Some have been involved in previous demonstrations in the area.
A statement released said their purpose was to uplift the LGBTQIA+ community. Allies, or supporters, are represented by the “plus” sign in the acronym.
The event will feature limited numbers of people on each corner rather than a larger gathering. Registration using SignUpGenius.com was required via any participating group website. Participants will be assigned a corner when they sign up.
Sarah Wochele, Green New Deal Lewisburg, said the event was important to have in view of what she described as hatred expressed against certain people across the board. The decentralized approach which would limit 40 to each corner was adopted in best in the interest of safety.
Wochele noted that similar events in the area could have done a better job of social distancing. She hoped the Sunday event would be a model for other protests amid renewed concern over the spread of coronavirus. But its message should also remain strong.
“Each corner will have a color so we are kind of making a rainbow down Chestnut Street” Wochele said. “If we were to take an aerial view with a drone we are basically making a giant ‘pride flag’ down Chestnut Street.”
Each corner would also have a coordinator who will have a number of assignments such as leading chants, seeing that people and are masked, keep a safe distance and other duties.
“It is really important that folks don’t stand too close to the edge of the sidewalk,” she said. “That was something we spoke to (Mifflinburg Police) Chief (Jeffrey) Hackenburg about.”
Participants were also asked to not stand in front of the Mifflinburg Hose Company entrance.
The “corner captain,” according to the release, would also monitor potential overflows and be trained in deescalation if opponents arrive to agitate.
Origins of the event began with reaction to a sign posted at a local grocery store which contained a claim that the LGBTQIA+ “lifestyle is a sin in God’s eyes and spreads deadly diseases and sicknesses.” A Pride Event was promptly announced, but a rally in support of the store’s First Amendment rights was also planned for the same time and date.
The First Amendment rally also planned to offer barbecued chicken to raise money for the family of a Mifflinburg man shot and killed two weeks ago at a Hummel’s Wharf restaurant. The date of the Pride Event, according to their release, was then changed out of respect for the victim.
However, as plans were being made, a motion to use Mifflinburg Community Park was not seconded by Borough Council. The potential size of the gathering in excess of state guidelines was noted.
Wochele mentioned that plans again changed after other discussions earlier in the week. Resistance, she noted, could be par for the course of an activist group but was understandable considering national news headlines.
Wochele said she understood the skeptics and sought to ensure the community that the intentions for Sunday were peaceful and that nonviolence would be practiced.
