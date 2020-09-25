Editor’s note: Today’s story is the second featuring Milton grad Justin Jarrett. Part one appeared in Thursday’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
PHILADELPHIA — Milton Area High School alumnus Justin Jarrett not only endured and recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year, he also directed a documentary film which was presented on several major cable networks.
“Life Aid: A Story of Hope” was made by JTwo Films, a production company which follows “projects that matter” and was co-founded by Jarrett. The documentary covered The Life Aid Project, a research institute which uses special therapies and physical fitness to help people with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and thoughts of suicide.
Jarrett interviewed a former Navy SEAL, a paratrooper who was on the first wave of the Iraq invasion, a North Carolina state trooper hurt while on duty and others. He noted that each interview was “incredible” in the way each individual opened up.
However, Jarrett noted that Adam Kelly, an Army veteran and good high school friend, was also succumbing to cancer during the period of production. The two men had stayed close to the extent that Jarrett accompanied Kelly to treatment in the Philadelphia area.
“(Kelly) was kind ofgoing through this very similar trajectory that some of these individuals had gone through,” Jarrett said. “He was stationed next to some of the burn pits.”
Burn pits, areas where waste was burned on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan, were known to produce noxious fumes. Jarrett said it was difficult not to think of Kelly while interviewing other people.
“Every time I am interviewing these people, I am ‘seeing’ Adam across from me,” Jarrett recalled. “It was an incredible challenge.”
Jarrett’s interviews included Humberto, a former North Carolina state trooper who had sustained a traumatic brain injury after parking on the side of a highway and being struck by another vehicle.
“When I first met (Humberto), he sat in a corner with his headphones on because he did not speak,” Jarrett recalled. “I sat down for an interview with his wife Kay and she informed me (I) can talk to him, but he may take awhile to answer questions.”
The two-hour interview with Humberto only netted answers to three or four questions.
“You could tell his brain was working,” Jarrett added. “He wanted to answer and he was trying.”
A second interview followed hyperbaric chamber therapy and showed remarkable improvement in only 45 days.
“It was like night and day,” Jarrett said. “He was playing the harmonica. He was playing a guitar and golfed in his front yard. We had a conversation. It was unreal.”
Other interviews included a segment with John Wordin, The Life Aid Project president and founder. Wordin also founded No Vet Alone, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing suicide among veterans.
“(Wordin) has a background in cycling,” Jarrett said. “He was using cycling as a therapy to work with veterans, police officers and everything else.”
Wordin’s early work transitioned into helping injured people via other modalities.
“Each individual now has a tailored treatment that they work out with Jon,” he added. “Jon helps them any way he can to get them help.”
Jarrett, formerly of New Columbia, also suffered the effects of the novel coronavirus during shooting. He noted the production crew had often been flying around the country in January and February. Jarrett recovered after a 15-day personal lockdown. Much of the post-production was done on computers in homes via Zoom.
Jarrett said a feature length documentary about the Penn Relays, the annual track meet which attracts the best scholastic, collegiate and Olympic athletes in the country, was in the works.
“(The University of Pennsylvania) commissioned us last year to tell the story of the 125 years of the Penn Relays,” Jarrett said. “We’ve actually been working on that for a year, and are about finished.”
Jarrett said Penn Relay said they filmed parts of “The Carnival” in 2019 with six camera crews. But the 2020 Penn Relays, as with many athletic events, was canceled.
“Originally the title was ‘Still Running,’” Jarrett said. “Six months into the edit they called it because of the pandemic. The 125-year streak ended at 125.”
He noted that the Penn Relays were one of the first sporting events in the country to be integrated from the start.
“We touched on that a lot,” Jarrett added. “There is a lot of good stuff in there. We interviewed everyone from Carl Lewis to really great Olympians like Justin Gatlin, who will be running in the next Olympic games.”
“Life Aid: A Story of Hope” has been featured on The Discovery Channel, The Science Channel and the American Heroes Channel.
