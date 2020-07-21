WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming County Commissioners announced they will be accepting applications from interested individuals for vacancies on the Lycoming County Recreation Authority.
The application can be found on the commissioners’ page of the county website under Appointment Application, www.lyco.org/Elected-Officials/Commissioners.
Applications may also be dropped off at the commissioners’ office on the second floor of Lycoming County Executive Plaza at 330 Pine St., Williamsport.
Applications, along with a current resume, must be submitted to the Commissioner’s Office before July 31.
