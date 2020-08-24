LEWISBURG — Scott Meinke, professor of political science at Bucknell University, will present "What Works and What Does Not" during the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area's Educational Forum, to be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 15, via Zoom.
The presentation will focus on the effects of electoral reforms like early voting, same-day registration, term limits and campaign finance reform.
The meeting is open to members of the league and the general public. All participants must register in advance. Instructions and unique links will be sent to registrants.
To initiate registration, send an email to LWVLAForum@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Sunday, Sept. 13.
