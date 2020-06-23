TURBOTVILLE — Three members of the Warrior Run High School Class of 2020 who learned the importance of overcoming obstacles were recognized during Monday’s school board meeting.
Michael Cotner, a former board member who is active in Scouting, presented certificates of recognition to three members of the Class of 2020 who attained their Eagle Scout designation.
Those class members recognized were Zachariah Feerrar, Pete Reasner and Matthew Cotner.
Throughout their time in Scouting, and while working on their Eagle Scout projects, Michael Cotner said each of the Scouts learned the importance of overcoming obstacles. He said that helped the students adapt to an online learning model when the school doors were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They faced so many obstacles and challenges, they were prepared when COVID hit,” he said. “It was no big deal to them.”
Each of the Scouts briefly described the projects they completed in order to earn their Eagle Scout awards.
Matthew Cotner built a kiosk showing grave plots for a cemetery located at St. James Lutheran Church in Muncy.
Reasner completed several projects at the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s Hower-Slote House and Historic Warrior Run Church.
At the house, he scraped, primed and painted shutters, as well as scraped and re-caulked all the windows. He also painted wood shutters at the church.
Feerrar paved a new sidewalk at Milton Developmental Services, as well as installed a bench and created a raised-bed garden.
Also attending the presentation were three individuals who served as mentors to the boys at various levels of Scouting, Bev Cotner, Kerry Tilford and Duane Knopp.
Michael Cotner also extended thanks to the district for making the 2020 commencement ceremony a memorable one.
“Thanks for a wonderful graduation,” he said. “It was special in my heart, especially since I had one (son Matthew) graduating.”
Also recognized during Monday’s school board meeting were nominees for Ray of Light awards for their roles in the high school play “Radium Girls.” Those students nominated were: Kaitlyn Meule and Emma Podobinski, Supporting Actress in a Play; Chris Emery, Supporting Actor in a Play; Adam Mutschler, Actor in a Leading Role in a Play; and Meredith Gardner, Actress in a Leading Role in a Play and Andree P. Philips Scholarship. The district also earned nominations for Best Ensemble in a Play and Best Large Scale Play.
Of those nominated, Meule won the award for Supporting Actress in a Play, while Gardner won Actress in a Leading Role in a Play and the Andree P. Philips Scholarship.
