MILTON — Ryan Buss and Marcus Meixel like to joke that there’s only one holiday in which you can build a 9-foot guillotine and place it in front of your home.
The two cousins believe it’s been about 10 years since they, along with Buss’ brother Jason, have orchestrated a “Haunting on Hepburn.”
Each year at Halloween time, the men place scary items they’ve built — such as a casket, guillotine and noose — in front of Meixel’s home at 225 Hepburn St.
The two cousins were working Wednesday to place the items in the yard. Each Halloween the men dress in costumes, at times scaring those who walk by the property. They also give those interested in seeing the items up close the opportunity to take photos with them.
With rain forecast for Thursday, Milton has postponed its trick-or-treat hours to 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Buss and Meixel said their display will still be be set up on Saturday, and some ghouls will likely be on hand to join in the fun.
While the two aren’t exactly sure when they started orchestrating a “Haunting on Hepburn,” they do recall the origins of their efforts.
“Me and my dad and brother decided we were going to do something at our house,” Buss said. “We decided to build a small guillotine.”
Eventually, the effort shifted to Meixel’s home. The small guillotine was replaced in 2014 or 2015 with the 9-foot-high one which the cousins now display each Halloween.
“It’s completely functional,” Meixel said, of the guillotine. “We cut fruits, vegetables. We’ve done pumpkins, watermelon.”
The cousins enjoy the reactions people have when they see the display.
“People look at it and they’ll get a little spooked,” Buss said. “We get people who know the house. They’ll cross the street so they don’t pass directly in front of it.”
Members of the family do like to scare some of those who are trick-or-treating each Halloween.
“We’ll lay in the casket and pop up and scare people,” Buss said.
While the display does scare some people, the cousins have fun with it.
“About five or six years ago, (Jason Buss) had a costume on,” Meixel recalled. “The cops routinely drive by here on Halloween.”
One year, a police car stopped in front of the home and the costumed Jason Buss immediately dropped to his knees and placed his hands behind his head.
The police officer responded by activating the lights on their car.
“We like to mess with the cops,” Ryan Buss joked.
“They’re good sports about it,” Meixel added.
About seven years ago, the two cousins started a “Haunting on Hepburn” Facebook page to showcase their efforts.
“We have always been good about documenting (our efforts),” Meixel said. “Once we started getting into (building) the larger props, we started doing it more.”
While Meixel is quick to point out that his house is not actually haunted, there is one prop that is placed outside each year that may have a scary history.
Buss said his parents purchased an old wheelchair in New York. The chair is placed in front of the home each Halloween, as part of the display.
“The lady (it was purchased from) swore it was haunted,” Buss said, of the wheelchair. “It would move on its own. She was sure it was haunted. That’s why she wanted to get rid of it.
“We haven’t seen it move yet.”
The two dream of several props which they hope to one day add to the display. Buss would like to build a stretch rack.
“It would be so cool to see with those big wheels on it,” he said. “That’s a massive piece that we don’t have room for yet.”
Meixel also described another piece that is on their wish list.
“We’ve always wanted to do a bed of nails,” he said.
