MIFFLINBURG — Boys and girls will be playing ball this summer in the Mifflinburg area.
Mifflinburg Little League President Steve Buttorff said games would be scheduled for Major Boys, Minor Boys, Coach Pitch and T-ball divisions. The latter two divisions, for the younger players, would be informal.
“Coach Pitch and T-Ball will be more like sandlot style,” Buttorff said. “We’ll just have certain days where we are just going to play. Kids will show up. We’ll just divide up and play.”
Buttorff said if only six players from one team and 10 from another show up, they’ll just divide into two teams and have fun.
While Coach Pitch and T-Ball teams will play each other within Mifflinburg, he hoped Major Boys and Minor Boys would have games worked in with teams from other towns. Buttorff said they were trying to work something out with a Milton team for some games.
Numbers were down, Buttorff admitted, as only about 30% or 40% of the young people who’d originally signed up were likely to participate.
“Mainly because they just got other plans now,” he observed. “A month ago, 70% of the kids wanted to play.”
What it means is that players from everywhere will be welcome to come and play. Buttorff said the Little League rules regarding territories and others would not apply.
Fees will also be waived. People who’d paid previously could choose to get their money back or apply it to 2021.
Buttorff added that Major Boys and Minor Boys would play about 10 games. He said the league uses fields in Mifflinburg, New Berlin, Buffalo Crossroads and Laurelton. The girls may be playing their games on the West End.
Call 570-922-1151 or email mifflinburgarealittleleague@gmail.com for more information.
