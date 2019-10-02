MIFFLINBURG — Charles Humphrys, a Mifflinburg veteran with several serious medical issues that are likely to shorten his life, has been supporting his wife and five grandchildren on a fixed income.
He receives no benefits for his grandchildren. His most pressing concern over the past few months: A home with a rotted-out post that threatened to bring down the second story porch and crumble the house.
He reached out to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way for help.
After months of searching, Brad Alvey, along with a group of from St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove, volunteered to fix the home. However, hundreds of dollars of materials were needed, much of which was donated to the United Way by Mifflinburg Lumber. Alvey also donated leftover materials from a previous volunteer job in which he made a handicap ramp for someone.
“Our motto at the United Way is that we ‘live united’,” said Lois Passi, who chairs the Local Vision project at the United Way. “This is a shining example of that. The combined efforts of a generous company with a very hard-working group of volunteers saved this man’s home, giving his family peace of mind.”
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way strives to serve as a catalyst, leader, and/or partner for community efforts to develop solutions, reduce need, and have a positive measurable impact on identified areas of concern; to improve the quality of life for residents of the central Susquehanna Valley. Those areas of concern being: Behavioral health and addiction, basic needs and poverty, lack of transportation, social opportunities for teens, accessibility to quality early childcare and a need for greater understanding and appreciation for diversity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.