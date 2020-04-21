HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,296 new COVID-19 cases, plus an additional 360 deaths.
The state has now reported 34,528 positive COVID-19 cases, and 1,564 deaths. Negative tests numbered 132,323.
Locally, Lycoming County cases were up two to 42, plus the first two reported deaths related to the virus. Columbia County continues to chart the highest number of cases locally, up to 225 on Tuesday, with another death, or eight total. Northumberland County reported 77, while Snyder and Union counties were up slightly to 30 and 29 cases respectively. Montour County saw its case count drop to 47.
Cases reported by Zip code had not changed since being updated at www.standard-journal.com this morning. Those numbers are as follows:
Northumberland County: Sunbury 29, Milton 9, Shamokin 9, Northumberland 6, northern Northumberland County (Muncy) 5
Union County: Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 5
Snyder County: Selinsgrove 15
Montour County: Danville 26
Columbia County: Berwick 113, Bloomsburg 48, Orangeville 19, Nescopek 14
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,026 resident cases of COVID-19, and 572 cases among employees, for a total of 5,598 at 396 distinct facilities in 38 counties. Out of our total deaths, 796 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Data only showed one case in a Northumberland County facility. There was no data for Union County nursing and personal care homes.
