DANVILLE — George W. Brown was born and raised in rural Western Pennsylvania, about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh.
He attended a one-room school, then graduated from Elizabeth Forward High School in 1962.
In August 1965, Brown was drafted into the United States Army. He received his training as an infantryman at Fort Jackson, S.C., Military Occupational Specialty 11B. He received orders for the Republic of Vietnam, and arrived on Aug. 4, 1966.
In February 1967 Brown was working as a communications sergeant and radio transmission operator (RTO) for the company commander of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 22nd Regiment of the 4th Infantry Division. This was the time of the “TET” truce, the Lunar New Year — an agreed upon period of cease fire between the opposing forces.
On Feb. 14, while engaged in “Operation Paul Revere” Brown’s unit was at forward operating base Oasis waiting out the “truce.” They were in the Ia Drang Valley, made famous by the first engagement of major forces in the Vietnam War in 1965. The battle was the subject of the film “We Were Soldiers Once,” which starred Mel Gibson and Greg Kinnear. Suddenly the Viet Cong broke the truce, and Oasis was under mortar attack.
Brown was standing with the radio to call in artillery counter battery fire. The 11th incoming round, a communist 60mm mortar, exploded directly above him. Knocked unconscious and severely injured by multiple shrapnel wounds to the upper torso, Brown was medevaced from the field of battle and ended up in a US Military Hospital in Japan. After three months and 13 days he was discharged from the hospital and subsequently from the Army. Sgt. Brown was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action.
Following his military service, Brown worked as a laborer in a foundry near his home. He worked his way up to become the general manager of Watsontown Foundry.
He is a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Disabled American Veterans. He served as the commander of the George Ramer, MOH, Chapter 656, MOPH and PA Department Finance Officer, MOPH. He and his wife Trudy live in Liberty Township, near Danville.
