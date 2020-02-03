MIFFLINBURG — The Merrill Linn Conservancy will hold a cross-country skiing and snowshoe event at 4 p.m. Saturday at 2640 Red Ridge Road, Mifflinburg.
“This beautiful 90-acre property is laced with trails that should provide enjoyable skiing/snowshoeing through meadows and woodlands over gentle terrain as well as an opportunity to learn about nature on our winter landscape,” said coordinator Geoff Goodenow.
Participants must supply their own skis and snowshoes. A head lamp or flashlight may be helpful.
This is a free event, but participation is restricted to 30 people. RSVP by Thursday by emailing linn@ptd.net or calling 570-524-8666.
Spinners and weavers to meet
MIFFLINBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Spinners and Weaver’s Guild will meet Sunday, at the Masonic Lodge, 361 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Light refreshments will be served at 1:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 2.
Parking will be available to the rear of the building.
