WASHINGTONVILLE — A solar farm will not be developed on the 650-acre Montour Preserve, according to a statement issued Monday night by the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
An email from MARC Director Bob Stoudt said it was discussed during Monday night’s MARC board meeting that “one or more groups are promoting the assertion” that the preserve is slated to be developed as part of the Montour Solar project.
In response to those assertions, MARC issued a statement on the matter.
“MARC has become aware of statements which have recently been posted to Facebook and other platforms regarding proposed solar development within the Montour Preserve,” the statement said. “MARC has confirmed with representatives from Montour Solar project that no solar project development has been proposed within the Montour Preserve.”
The statement encouraged anyone seeking more information on the project to visit MontourSolar.com.
“MARC is grateful for the continued public support of the Montour Preserve and we look forward to continuing to care for the preserve on our community’s behalf,” the statement said.
MARC leases the preserve from Talen Energy, which recently confirmed that a 1,000-acre solar farm is expected to be operational on land it owns in Montour County by 2022.
Taryne Williams, media and community relations manager for Talen Energy, previously confirmed that the company is partnering with Patten Energy to develop the solar farm.
When complete, the project is expected to generate 100 megawatts of power, enough to power about 20,000 homes each year.
Williams said the farm will be constructed on undeveloped land which will allow the companies to take advantage of transmission lines and infrastructure already in place there.
