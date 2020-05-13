LPN center releases honor roll

LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center has announced the students of the practical nursing program who have received honors for the semester ending in April.

Distinguished Honors were awarded to those who have achieved a final grade of 94% or above in each subject at the end of the semester. Honors were awarded to those who achieved a final grade of 90% or above in each subject at the end of the semester.

The following students received distinguished honors:

Hailey Ake, Milton

Emily Cumberledge, Williamsport

Phoebe Faden, Lewisburg

Lydie Fornwald, Bloomsburg

Jessica Malia, Bloomsburg

Lisa Markley, Northumberland

Alyssa McPherson, Northumberland

Keoka Miller, Sunbury

Austin Mull, Selinsgrove

Jayme Opdyke, Lewisburg

Honesti Yeagle, South Williamsport.

The following students received honors:

Ginger Billman, Northumberland

Damira Budic, Sunbury

Jillian Fee, Mifflinburg

Christian Heimbach, Sunbury

Emily Hibbs, Selinsgrove

Gabrielle Lentz, Watsontown

Melissa Mahlin, Sunbury

Amanda Malakoski, Kulpmont

Kayla Maurer, Danville

Abby O'Dell, Williamsport

Theresa Ottenmiller, South Williamsport

Naisha Page, Northumberland

Cortney Poust, Montgomery

Laura Reichner, Watsontown

Carlyh Slater, Sunbury

Kendall Schriner, Muncy

Francesca Shreck, Montgomery

Taylor Smith, Northumberland

Jennifer Snyder, Williamsport

Brittnee Stout, Berwick

Amanda Strouse, Paxinos

David Thomas, Watsontown

Valerie Weaver, Milton

Azalea Wertz, Cogan Station

Kasandra Young, Northumberland

Katrina Zaczkiewicz, Williamsport

Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

