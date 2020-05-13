LPN center releases honor roll
LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center has announced the students of the practical nursing program who have received honors for the semester ending in April.
Distinguished Honors were awarded to those who have achieved a final grade of 94% or above in each subject at the end of the semester. Honors were awarded to those who achieved a final grade of 90% or above in each subject at the end of the semester.
The following students received distinguished honors:
Hailey Ake, Milton
Emily Cumberledge, Williamsport
Phoebe Faden, Lewisburg
Lydie Fornwald, Bloomsburg
Jessica Malia, Bloomsburg
Lisa Markley, Northumberland
Alyssa McPherson, Northumberland
Keoka Miller, Sunbury
Austin Mull, Selinsgrove
Jayme Opdyke, Lewisburg
Honesti Yeagle, South Williamsport.
The following students received honors:
Ginger Billman, Northumberland
Damira Budic, Sunbury
Jillian Fee, Mifflinburg
Christian Heimbach, Sunbury
Emily Hibbs, Selinsgrove
Gabrielle Lentz, Watsontown
Melissa Mahlin, Sunbury
Amanda Malakoski, Kulpmont
Kayla Maurer, Danville
Abby O'Dell, Williamsport
Theresa Ottenmiller, South Williamsport
Naisha Page, Northumberland
Cortney Poust, Montgomery
Laura Reichner, Watsontown
Carlyh Slater, Sunbury
Kendall Schriner, Muncy
Francesca Shreck, Montgomery
Taylor Smith, Northumberland
Jennifer Snyder, Williamsport
Brittnee Stout, Berwick
Amanda Strouse, Paxinos
David Thomas, Watsontown
Valerie Weaver, Milton
Azalea Wertz, Cogan Station
Kasandra Young, Northumberland
Katrina Zaczkiewicz, Williamsport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.