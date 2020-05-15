Elementary Teacher of the Year inspired by her grandmother

MILTON — Inspired by her grandmother, Katelyn Shaughnessy embraced the opportunity to enter the education field and has since found a home in the Milton Area School District.
Shaughnessy, who grew up in Taylor, was recently named the Milton Area School District’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is a special education teacher at Baugher Elementary School.
“My grandmother was a special education teacher,” Shaughnessy said. “I grew up knowing I always wanted to be a teacher.”
Her grandmother, Roseanne Shaughnessy, passed away two years ago.
“She was a really sassy person, spunky and had her ways,” Shaughnessy recalled. “She said ‘it takes a special person’ (to work in special education) ‘and I see that in you.’”
Shaughnessy received an undergraduate degree in early childhood education from Bloomsburg University.
Upon graduating from Bloomsburg four years ago, she was hired to work in the Milton Area School District.
“I was applying, I had some experience (with Milton) when I was in college, visiting all of the elementary schools and high schools,” she said. “I applied and thought it was similar to the hometown I grew up in, in Taylor. I thought it would be a great opportunity.”
She has since earned a master’s degree, principal certification, and will soon begin studying for a doctoral degree.
“I’m an emotional support (teacher),” Shaughnessy said. “In that version of special education, a lot of students come from a difficult home environment. I provide anything they need. I treat them as if they were my own.”
She provides a structured classroom learning environment for her students.
“They know it’s a safe place to get what they need to be successful every day,” Shaughnessy said. “The tiniest bit of success is life changing.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, and schools switched to a virtual setting, she has maintained a structured learning environment for her students.
“I meet with them (online) three times a day, at the beginning, middle and end of the day,” Shaughnessy said.
She offers support to the students and their parents throughout the day. She praised the parents for the work they have done with their students since the switch to online learning occurred.
“The kids wouldn’t be as successful as they are right now without the awesome parents working with them,” Shaughnessy said.
She credits her colleagues with helping her to earn Elementary Teacher of the Year honors.
“I think the nice part about Baugher itself is, we work as a team,” Shaughnessy said. “As soon as I got there, fresh out of college, I had so many colleagues who were willing to help me.”
She was surprised to learn she was named Elementary Teacher of the Year.
“They all walked in (to the room), all the administrators and I was like ‘am I being fired?’” Shaughnessy recalled. “I was shocked, being so new to the district and so young... It was really extraordinary.”
She also offered thanks to the district.
“I just want to thank the Milton district for giving me all the opportunities that I’ve had,” Shaughnessy said. “They provide so many opportunities for teachers to further their education.”
Erin Quartman was named the Milton Area School District’s Secondary Teacher of the Year. She will be featured in a future edition of The Standard-Journal.
