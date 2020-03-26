MILTON — The Milton Area School District will be making some changes to the distribution of lunches which are being provided to students while the school doors are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Monday, the lunches will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the following times and locations: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the White Deer and Montandon Elementary School buildings; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baugher Elementary School; and 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the high school.
Bags will contain food items for breakfast and lunch until the next pickup date.
Children must be present in order for the meals to be provided.
Those attending should stay in their car, popping their trunk hatch. The meals will be placed in the trunk.
Those who walk to the lunch are asked to take a bag off of the table and immediately leave the site.
For more information, contact the Food Service Department at 570-742-7687 or sadami@miltonsd.org.
Milton is set to begin virtual learning for students on Monday. Gov. Tom Wolf has mandated schools remain closed until at least Monday, April 6.
