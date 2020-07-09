MUNCY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be performing seal coating in Loyalsock, Jordan, Muncy Creek, Muncy and Wolf townships, Lycoming County.
PennDOT maintenance crews will be working between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following locations:
• Tuesday, July 14: Route 2014 (Susquehanna Drive) in Muncy Creek Township and Route 2031 (Fairview Drive) in Loyalsock Township.
• Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16: Route 118, from Route 42 to Route 239, in Jordan Township.
• Friday, July 17: Route 2040 (Elm Drive) in Wolf Township and continuing on Route 2040 (Ellis Artley Road) in Muncy Township.
Motorists should expect single lane closures with flagging.
