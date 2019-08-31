Bike race registration open
MILTON — Registration is now open for the Milton Harvest Festival’s annual 28-mile bike race, to be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Milton.
The course winds through an area east of Milton.
For individuals who register by Sept. 5, the cost to participate will be $25. Race-day registration will cost $38, with registration taking place from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Milton Borough Building, 2 Filbert St., Milton.
The first 120 registered riders will receive a T-shirt.
The race is organized by the Milton Rotary Club, with all proceeds benefitting the Milton Harvest Festival.
To pre-register for the race, contact Tina Lower at 570-412-4802. For more information about the course, contact Eric McDowell at 570-713-4884.
Festival seeking crafters
MIFFLINBURG — The 15th Annual Mifflinburg Oktoberfest, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, is seeking crafters and artisans for the festival held Oct. 4-5 at the VFW Carnival Grounds.
There are 10-by-10 spaces available for $50. Email mhra@dejazzd.com for an application. Applicants should describe what they make and include photos of the work.
Crafters should plan to be in attendance from 5 p.m. to closing on Friday and all day Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.