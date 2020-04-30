LEWISBURG — A sign of solidarity with the nation’s most visible physician recently popped up along Market Street, Lewisburg.
“Honk for Dr. Fauci” read the printed sign, placed outside the Lewisburg Delicatessen by Marylynn Hibbert, its manager.
“Just watching him on the news, the brilliance,” Hibbert said. “At this point, I think he is going to find our vaccine.”
Hibbert said Dr. Anthony Fauci’s expertise in research could eventually conquer the coronavirus. Fauci has advised six presidents and headed both the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“I believe he is going to get it going,” Hibbert said. “It is not tomorrow obviously, but I believe he can do it within a year.”
Hibbert, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., said she has followed news events for quite some time.
“In Brooklyn, you’re in the big city,” Hibbert said. “It is kind of just something that you are used to. It’s really common sense when you’re there.”
Hibbert was certain President Trump relied on Fauci in a uniquely challenging time.
“Trump’s a New Yorker too. He’s stubborn,” Hibbert said. “I respect Trump so I know he respects Fauci. I believe that Fauci is going to be our savior.”
Local news, Hibbert said, was the source of a lot of news in as she grew up in a city of more than 8 million people.
“I’m glad everybody is appreciating my sign,” Hibbert added. “I just think that we needed to appreciate Dr. Fauci.”
Since managing the deli, she has changed it to more like a bodega-style corner store. Not only are traditional deli dishes and sandwiches offered, but milk, bread, eggs, toilet paper and other supplies.
Hibbert said it was easier to keep a small store clean and customers at ease.
