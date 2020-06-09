MILTON — Story times have been a bit different for Nancy Walters in recent days at the Milton Public Library as library staff have re-imagined how they deliver programming.
Walters is used to offering a program, Song and Story with Nancy, at the library for children to attend. With the library’s interior closed to patrons due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walters has taken to the worldwide web to offer a story time.
With an iPad in hand, library staff member Carlee Jarrett recently made a recording of Walters as she read a children’s book. That recording is one of several which the library has posted on social media as a way to preview the library’s summer reading program.
This year, Jarrett said the program will have a different feel due to the pandemic.
“All our activities are going to be curbside,” Jarrett explained. “We will have different weekly activities people can do at their own pace.”
Registration for the summer reading program is currently underway and will continue until June 23. The program, with a theme of “Summer Reading Re-Imagined,” will take place July 6 through Aug. 14.
Registration can be completed on the library’s website, miltonpalibrary.org. Registration forms are also available in a special box which has been placed by the library’s front door. Materials related to the program will be available in the box throughout the summer.
Jarrett said everyone who signs up for the program will receive a tote filled with materials needed for various activities.
Each week of the program will have a different theme, with activities surrounding the theme being offered for participants to complete at their own pace. “Fairy Tales” will be the theme for the first week. Each Monday during the program, a YouTube video will be posted of Walters offering a story and song for children.
Walters has already received feedback on some of the videos which have been posted in preparation for the summer program. She’s received emails from families who previously brought their children to her in-person programs at the library, noting they are now watching her story time online.
While she is glad to be able to offer the online stories, Walters misses interacting with the children.
“I have the 18 month olds to 3 year olds,” Walters said. “I really miss the kids.”
Throughout the summer, Jarrett said other educational videos will be posted, including a Friday Facebook Live surprise.
Other activities will encourage program participants to visit the library property, without stepping inside the building.
For example, Jarrett said a “Fairy Tale Stroll” will be offered the first week of the program. The family friendly activity will encourage participants to visit various stations which will be set up outside of the library, with educational information related to the theme.
“There will be a quest log,” Jarrett said, while explaining other components of the program. “There will be 30 activities (participants) can do.”
Anyone who completes 20 activities can return the log to the library for the opportunity to win various prizes.
“For the younger kids, they can try a new fruit or vegetable… do something nice for someone,” Jarrett said, while explaining some of the 30 activities that will be included. “For adults, they can talk to someone they haven’t talked to (in a long time).”
Jarrett worked with library staff to craft the content for the summer program over a recent two-week period, once they had a better idea what would be permitted due to the coronaivurs.
“This is the summer of thinking outside the box,” Jarrett said.
