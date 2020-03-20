LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital announced Friday that approximately 400 of 1,900 total employees have been categorized as non-essential and have been furloughed.
Work done by those employees will not impact clinical care of patients or the operation of the facility, the hospital said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.