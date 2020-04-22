Gordner frustrated with communications from governor

HARRISBURG — Sen. John Gordner (R-27) is expressing frustration with the communication practices which have been used by Gov. Tom Wolf throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's been very frustrating," Gordner said.
According to Gordner, Wolf conducts weekly phone calls with the House speaker, majority leader and Democratic leader, as well as the Senate pro tempore, and Senate majority and minority leaders.
"Despite having those phone calls, he has not been giving any of our leadership any advance notice on any of his decision making," Gordner said. "At least two different Wednesdays he had these phone conferences with leadership... and later that day made major announcements that he never mentioned during those leadership calls.
"It's been very frustrating that every major decision the governor has made has been without legislative input or advance notice," he continued. "To say that he has been doing it alone... is an understatement."
Last week, Gordner said the Senate passed a bill which would allow county commissioners to decide when to end stay-at-home orders in their respective counties.
He said the bill has been amended by the House, and has not yet been put up for a vote there.
"When Gov. Wolf started to close down places in Pennsylvania, he did it county by county," Gordner said, adding that the same process should be used to reopen the state.
In reopening counties, Gordner said the Senate bill calls for Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and standards to be followed.
"In regard to what we did last week, I think it resonated with the governor," Gordner said. "He did seem to indicate that, beginning May 8, he is going to consider opening up certain areas of the state."
Gordner has been closely monitoring the coronavirus statistics released daily by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
He believes those statistics give credence to the theory that areas of the state should be reopened at different times.
"If you look at the numbers, a couple of things stick out," Gordner said. "Around 70% of the (coronavirus) cases are in about eight counties.
"In our area, Montour County has had one or fewer cases in each of the last four days," he continued. "Union County has had one or fewer cases in each of the last four days. Snyder has had two or fewer cases in each of the last four days."
Gordner believes Montgomery and Berks counties are not yet ready to reopen, due to the number of new cases being reported daily in those areas.
"When you see 40 counties... with two or fewer new cases, it seems like, in those areas, businesses should be able to reopen with reasonable health provisions put in place," he said.
Gordner has been hearing from constituents — particularly small business owners — asking for areas of the state to be reopened.
He also noted that his office window overlooks the front steps of the capitol building, where those asking for businesses to be allowed to reopen held a demonstration on Monday.
"I did not participate (in the demonstration)," Gordner said. "I went out and observed... There were over 1,000 people there."
He believes the demonstration exemplified a two-fold message from participants.
"One was that businesses, especially small businesses, need to reopen soon or they will be lost forever," Gordner said. "A number of folks in that audience felt their civil liberties were being trod upon."
He did praise residents for their general reaction to the situation.
"It's amazing the outpouring of support that has come about as a result of this pandemic that we're in, whether it's folks making masks for other folks or contributing to food banks," he said. "It is amazing the good in our communities that does come about when there are serious situations."
