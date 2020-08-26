MILTON — With the doors of school buildings in the Milton Area School District being closed on Wednesdays as the district continues with its hybrid learning model, Christ Wesleyan Church is opening its doors to Milton students.
Mandy Rhodes, the children’s pastor at Christ Wesleyan Church, said The Well Coffee House now offers free WiFi. Families with students in the Milton Area School District are welcome to visit the coffee house between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays to utilize the WiFi.
Rhodes noted that it can be challenging to keep up with student’s learning when school doors are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We went through it last year, with my family,” she said. “We live in the country. We have poor (internet) access. It was difficult to balance it all. We want to be that access point for our community.
“We have such a large space, we want to open that up to people who are struggling with (internet access).”
In addition to the free WiFi access which is available at The Well Coffee House, the church will be launching a program geared toward middle and high school students.
Eddie Witkowski, youth pastor, said the church will be offering a free program Wednesdays, target to start Sept. 16.
On Wednesdays, parents will be able to drop their middle and high school students off at the church youth center. Pre-registration is required, and morning and afternoon time slots will be available.
Students who come to the church during those times will be able to access the internet to complete their assignments.
“They would be supervised by retired teachers that are part of our church community,” Witkowski said. “They would be volunteering their time... Our teachers would be masked.”
Students would be seated at tables with at least 6-feet of separation, with the spaces to be sanitized after each student use.
The program will be able to accommodate 30 students, with that number to be evaluated as the school year moves forward.
“We’d love for this to be a safe place for (students), a place where they don’t have to worry about bullying or ridicule, sanitary issues,” Witkowski said. “We’re doing this because we love them and we believe God has a plan for their life. We want to invest in them, from a super practical standpoint.”
Rhodes said those involved with the church have been praying about additional ways to serve the community, particularly in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been praying for a long time, probably the last year, about how do we reach out to the community,” she said. “Our church has so many resources... We feel like God orchestrated this for us. We want to provide these resources.”
Throughout the next year, Rhodes said the church will remain flexible and focused on the family with the programs and activities it offers.
Information on registering middle and high school students for the Wednesday programming is available online at cwc.life.
