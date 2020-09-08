Donald Heiter Community Center awarded grant

LEWISBURG — Penn Garvin, Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) board president, recently explained the economic slowdown associated with COVID-19 has left the DHCC and other nonprofits in varying degrees of disarray.
“As nonprofits we are always looking at how to maintain what we have and how to expand,” Garvin said. “Suddenly, we couldn’t maintain and we couldn’t expand.”
As the challenges lingered, the DHCC applied for and received a $15,000 grant from the Union County (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security) Small Business, Nonprofit, Recovery and Sustainability Fund.
The award to the DHCC was one of more than 130 announced last week.
Garvin credited Union County commissioners for getting behind the program. The work of Commissioner Stacy Richards, she added, was noteworthy for ensuring nonprofits would be included as more than $1.6 million in aid was dispersed.
Not profit and for-profit businesses of up to 100 employees with financial losses as the result of COVID-19 were eligible. Many received the top amount of $15,000 while others received less.
Like much what has happened in the last six months, the grant application was unique.
“They weren’t asking for information about what you were planning to do in the future,” Garvin said. “But they were focused on what revenue we (had) last year between April and June and this year between April and June.”
There was a shortfall, Garvin said, and the grant will be helpful.
“We had about $50,000 shortfall because of not being able to do any community fundraising,” Garvn said. “We had not had anything from participants, we’d been closed down, and not been able to write or receive grants because no one was really asking for grants.”
Though the DHCC has lost revenue, they have been able to hold a summer camp and offer some child care.
“There has been a commitment on our part at the community center to really answer the need of the community,” Garivin said. “We know that families are scrambling with having to go back to work. School dates (were) kind of up in the air.”
Garvin added the grant will help the DHCC fill needs and figure out what services can safely be provided.
“The ($15,000) we got was really not for any new programming,” Garvin said. “It is to keep our programming going.”
Garvin borrowed a phrase from Bridges Out of Poverty Coordinator Rose Williams, noting that much of the world has had to live under the “tyranny of the moment” during the pandemic. The term refers to pressures faced by people in poverty which deter anything other than “emergency” planning.
DHCC staff members would continue to strictly apply COVID-19 safety guidelines, Garvin noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.