MONTOURSVILLE — Behind a hat trick from Tyler Hendershot, Milton’s boys soccer team picked up more steam heading into the District 4 playoffs by taking a 4-1 Heartland-II victory over Montoursville on Thursday.
Hendershot’s hat trick came in the first half for Milton (10-5, 6-4 HAC-II), with his first two goals coming off assists from Carter Lilley and the third off a helper from Owen Yoder.
Lilley later scored off a Trent Strous assist in the second half to put the game away for the Black Panthers.
To clarify, this is the first time the Milton boys soccer program has qualified for the District 4 playoffs since 2008, a span of 11 years.
Colton Loreman made five saves for Milton, which next plays at Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Monday.
Girls soccerSelinsgrove 2
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Angelina Feliciano tied the game early in the second half for the Wildcats, but they couldn’t hold onto it as the Seals scored in the 56th minute to pull ahead and take the HAC-I victory.
Feliciano scored off an assist by Remi Stahl 2:19 into the second half to tie the game at 1-all for Mifflinburg (5-8-3 overall), but Ella McGee scored 14 minutes later to break the tie for the Seals.
Kristi Benfield made six saves for the Wildcats, who will be hosting Penns Valley in a nonleague matchup at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Selinsgrove 2, Mifflinburg 1
at Mifflinburg
First half
Sel-Jessica Smith, unassisted, 34:56.
Second half
Miff-Angelina Feliciano, assist Remi Stahl, 42:19. Sel-Ella McGee, unassisted, 56:05.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 8-5; Corners: Selinsgrove, 4-1; Saves:
Selinsgrove, Alivia Ravy, 4; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 6.
Field hockeyLewisburg 10
Danville 0
DANVILLE — Gaby Markunas ended the first half with a pair of goals, and she started the second half with two goals as well to lead the Green Dragons to the big shutout victory over Danville in HAC-II action.
Along with Markunas, Izzy Zaleski scored twice in the first half and Kara Koch added a goal to give Lewisburg a 5-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Rylee Dyroff, Maddie Redding and Olivia Bartlett joined Markunas in the scoring column for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg (12-3, 7-1-1 HAC-II) next plays at Midd-West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 10, Danville 0
at Danville
First half
Lew-Izzy Zaleski, assist Kara Koch, 27:51. Lew-Koch, assist Zaleski, 21:43. Lew-Zaleski, unassisted, 9:07. Lew-Gaby Markunas, assist Rylee Dyroff, 8:04. Lew-Markunas, unassisted, 1:59.
Second half
Lew-Markunas, unassisted, 26:40. Lew-Markunas, assist Alllie Mast, 21:40. Lew-Dyroff, assist Markunas, 18:42. Lew-Maddie Redding, assist Mast, 16:00. Lew-Olivia Bartlett, assist Koch, 9:00.
Shots: Lewisburg, 26-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 16-4; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 2; Danville, Katie Miller, 16.
Shikellamy 5
Milton 0
SUNBURY — Luxi Walz scored three goals and Hanna Fausey had two as the Braves took the HAC-I victory over the Black Panthers.
Shikellamy outshot Milton, 32-0, and Black Panthers goalkeeper Larissa Shearer made 30 saves to lead the team.
Milton next hosts Central Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Shikellamy 5, Milton 0
at Shikellamy
First half
Shik-Hanna Fausey, assist Olivia Cimino, 12:15. Shik-Fausey, assist Brianna Massey, 10:28. Shik-Luxi Walz, unassisted, 9:20.
Second half
Shik-Wals, unassisted, 21:52. Shik-Walz, assist Shai Alvarez, 19:11.
Shots: Shikellamy, 32-0; Corners: Shikellamy, 17-0; Saves:
Shikellamy, 1; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 30.
JV score:
0-0.
Girls tennisMifflinburg 4
Bloomsburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Although the Wildcats didn’t qualify for team districts, they still finished the season on a positive note by beating the Panthers in the nonleague matchup.
Abby Underhill, who’ll be appearing in the District 4 Singles Tournament this weekend for Mifflinburg (4-13), picked up a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles.
Kiara Gilroy and Rockell Keister also picked up singles wins for the Wildcats, and the final victory of the day came from the No. 1 doubles team of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder, who won their match 6-0, 6-1.
Mifflinburg 4, Bloomsburg 1
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Abby Underhill (Miff) def. Jamie Nguyen, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Kiara Gilroy (Miff) def. Sarah Bower, 7-5, 6-0. 3. Rockell Keister (Miff) def. Megan Anderson, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
