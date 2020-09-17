NORRISTOWN — Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) will honor eight athlete leaders who received a degree in communication, governance, health or sport upon their completion of Athlete Leadership University, a training program offered three times a year to further their knowledge base and provide certification.
The following earned degrees:
• Ashley Bressler, Columbia/Montour, athlete representative
• Winnie Downey, Delaware, athlete representative
• Anthony Glose, Lehigh, athletes as coaches
• Andrew Mayer, Washington/Greene, athlete representative and athletes as coaches
• Elizabeth Porter, Bradford/Sullivan, athlete representative
• Kristine Progin, Lebanon, global messenger
• Ernest Roundtree, Monroe, athletes as coaches
• Kelly Unangst, Delaware, global messenger
