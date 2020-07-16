Cancer society facing $200 million shortfall

WILLIAMSPORT — With its events and fundraisers being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Cancer Society is facing a $200 million nationwide budget shortfall in 2020.
Dan Tobin, spokesperson for the cancer society, said the organization has canceled all of its spring and summer events due to the pandemic.
“What has it resulted in?” he asked. “We are estimating to be, nationally, a $200 million shortfall in our budget. It’s been, probably a good word to use, pretty devastating.”
Nationwide, Tobin said the society has laid off 25% of its workforce, or approximately 1,000 people. In a region that stretches from Maryland to Maine, there have been 100 layoffs.
“What our biggest fear is, going forward, we have to raise this year, as an organization, $512 million, still,” Tobin said. “If we don’t raise that money this year, what will end up happening next, there will be cuts to our research funding.”
To date, he said the organization has not cut any funding to cancer research.
“We don’t want to (cut research funding),” Tobin said. “They’ve made cuts everywhere else to avoid doing that. The fear is, if we can’t raise the money, that will be the next thing.”
He said the cancer society could hold some events in the fall, depending on their geographic locations.
“If an area didn’t have many cases of coronavirus, an event could happen in that area,” Tobin said. “If an area is seeing, still a wide number of cases of coronavirus, we are not going to hold (an event).”
He noted that a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20, in Harrisburg. However, the format will be different than the typical walk.
“They are going to do a drive-thru,” Tobin explained. “It will be a full drive-thru experience. You don’t even need to get out of your car.”
In areas where in-person events can’t take place, Tobin said the cancer society will be looking to hold virtual fundraisers.
In addition to impacting the organization’s fundraising efforts, the pandemic has also disrupted the American Cancer Society’s various programs.
Tobin said the Road to Recovery program — which offers rides to medical appointments for cancer patients — is temporarily not operating.
“The only reason it’s still paused is safety,” Tobin said. “The safety of our drivers, the safety of our patients. Many of our drivers are people who have recovered from cancer. They need to be careful as well.”
While the program will resume when it’s safe, Tobin said there may be some changes to it in various areas across the country.
“Once they deem it’s safe... that program is definitely coming back,” Tobin said. “It’s just paused right now.”
He also highlighted various other ways in which the pandemic has impacted cancer care.
“Some patients saw their treatments go away during (the pandemic), which is frightening as well,” Tobin said.
“Another impact from the disease... March through June... a lot of people had their checkups canceled,” he continued. “You had people not getting colonoscopies, mammograms... That’s close to 100,000 people that aren’t being diagnosed. Early diagnosis is key.”
Tobin said the American Cancer Society is urging individuals to schedule their regular checkups.
“They are so important,” he said. “Early detection is a key to fighting the disease.”
Tobin said there is optimism that the cancer society will be able to continue its mission, particularly as the pandemic comes to an end.
“We are hoping for the best,” he said. “Everybody who works at the American Cancer Society and all of our volunteers, all of us are so committed to the mission.
“When you are standing next to somebody who is going through cancer, or a survivor, you can’t help but love the mission of the organization.”
Tobin said the organization will have a different look to it after the pandemic.
“We’ll get through it, we’ll get through it together, we will come out stronger as an organization,” he said. “We will come out looking different. We will stay a virtual workforce. You will not see as many offices in the future. We’ve realized we can work remotely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.