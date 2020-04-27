HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed that there are 885 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 42,050.
Today, the state is reporting 1,597 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Locally, cases have risen very little, to none at all in some counties. Columbia County is up to 277 cases, Northumberland 90, Lycoming 57, Montour 48, Snyder 33 and Union 31.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,037 resident cases of COVID-19, and 862 cases among employees, for a total of 7,899 at 441 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out total deaths, 990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Locally, one facility in Northumberland County has been impacted, with one resident and one caregiver testing positive. The state did not release any further information. Two facilities in Lycoming County have been impacted with two residents and three caregivers testing positive.
