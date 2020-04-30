MILTON — The Milton community’s rich connection to service during World War II will be marked during an event being planned by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
TIME and its Chef’s Place and Boiardi Museum and Eatery Program will be giving away 1,200 free tomato plants between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the Milton Veterans Memorial Walkway, located next to the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street.
A limit of six plants will be given away to each household. The event will be non-contact and feature curbside pickup.
The event is being held in recognition of the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, which marked the end of World War II in Europe.
According to a press release issued by TIME, the event is designed to salute veterans, as well as those who have been working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s also a tribute to Chef Hector Boiardi, who joined with brothers Mario and Paul to open the Chef Boyardee Food Products Co. in 1937, in Milton. The community was selected primarily because of the region’s capabilities of providing tomatoes — a prime product ingredient.
The Chef Boyardee plant manufactured rations which were fed to soldiers during World War II. In 1942, the company was awarded the Army Navy E Award for manufacturing excellence.
TIME Executive Director George Venios said the plants are being given away as the organization had to downscale plans for a May 8 celebration which it had planned.
“We were, before this whole (coronavirus) pandemic broke out, planning a major celebration for May 8,” he said. “We were going as far as having a band, an event inside the Moose building. We were going to have an open house, top to bottom.”
In addition to marking the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, Venios said the celebration was also intended to celebrate the anniversary of Milton’s teen program, which was founded in 1945.
Teens will be involved in the distribution of the tomato plants. Venios said students enrolled in agricultural classes at the Milton Area High School will be helping on May 8.
“These plants are a small gesture of thanks to all of our hometown heroes, essential workers, Conagra employees and veterans,” TIME board President Amanda Craig said. “Right now, small things will make a big difference long term, and we are so excited to share part of Milton’s tomato history with community members.”
Donations will be accepted during the plant distribution to support the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
“We have always valued our partnership with TIME and have been proud of their leadership in our region,” Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said. “The giveaway is not just a creative and sustainable food solution for families in need, but we are also humbled to be the beneficiary of this great work.”
In conjunction with the tomato plant giveaway, the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program will be providing information for beginner gardeners on establishing a victory garden.
During World War II, many homes established what they referred to as victory gardens, where items such as tomatoes and other vegetables were grown.
The extension’s “Victory Garden Reinvented!” webinar series is available at https://extension.psu.edu/victory-garden-reinvented-series.
“In light of the coronavirus restrictions, people are stepping outdoors and gardening, many for the first time,” said Nancy Knauss, state Master Gardener coordinator. “Gardening benefits both the mind and body and the resulting high quality, fresh fruits and vegetables are an added bonus.”
Venios said TIME will be enhancing its own gardens. Four raised-bed gardens — dubbed Chef’s Victory Gardens — are being built at the front of the veterans walkway, along South Front Street. A variety of produce will be grown in those to compliment items to be planted in other raised-bed gardens, which were put in place last year near the rear of the walkway.
Events and activities will be planned around the harvesting of Chef’s Victory Gardens in September.
The tomato plant giveaway is being supported through funding provided to TIME from the Conagra Brands Foundation.
