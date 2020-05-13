LEWISBURG — A change of date and the rising popularity of mail-in balloting ensured that Primary Election Day 2020 would be unlike any before it.
But Teri MacBride, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area president, was certain integrity of the vote would be maintained.
“I think that it has never been a more secure time to vote by mail or vote in person,” MacBride said. “The counties have new voting machines. The machines have been vetted.”
The new machines, which keep a paper record of votes tallied, were put in service last fall.
“Those machines are very secure,” she said. “That question I think has been set aside.”
MacBride was also certain that mail-in voting would be equally secure.
“The military has been doing mail-in votes since the Civil War,” MacBride said. “Clearly, this isn’t anything new. It is something that the Department of State with Act 77 is creating a higher number of votes.”
MacBride said voting by mail has resonated with voters at a time when some may be concerned about getting to the polls. The COVID-19 pandemic has already postponed the primary to Tuesday, June 2. MacBride said turnout could increase longer-term because of the ease of voting by mail and because physical or time barriers are lessened.
“With this change comes challenges for our county elections offices,” MacBride added. “But we trust that they are ready. They have gotten a lot of directives from the Pennsylvania Department of State to help them.”
MacBride said she had reviewed safety measures in place at the Department of Elections and Voter Registration and they seem extensive.
“The goal is to keep the voting public, those who do not go for a mail-in option, safe,” she added. “Poll workers are equally important. Everyone wants to have a safe voting environment.”
MacBride hoped the public would follow protocols in place, such as wearing masks. Surfaces that are touched will be sanitized afer each use. There has also been preparation at the county level.
“Union County created a larger space to be able to accommodate the steps that will be needed,” MacBride observed. “I have confidence in our registration officials and election officials.”
Tabulation may take longer, but MacBride said local officials were making sure accuracy of the count would be their priority.
MacBride suggested looking at www.vote411.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.