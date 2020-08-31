DANVILLE – Area businesses and volunteers are teaming up for the sixth year of Going Gold, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness about pediatric cancer and funds to help local families battling the disease.
This year, Going Gold events and fundraisers will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will kick-off with a virtual event at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be streamed on Service 1st Federal Credit Union’s Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/service1stfcu.
The virtual event will feature local families sharing stories of love, hope, strength and determination during their fight against pediatric cancer, as well as performances by Woody Wolfe and Tim Latshaw. During this online event and throughout September the Going Gold Committee will be announcing a number of online fundraisers, including a shirt sale featuring a new design for 2020. The group will also share details about an online Going Gold raffle, specials offered by local businesses and other ways you can get involved and show your support. All proceeds will benefit the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund.
Over 15,500 children are diagnosed with cancer annually in the United States. The Going Gold initiative, which began in 2015, continues to expand. To date, this initiative has raised over $60,000.
Since 2014, ThinkBIG has provided over $655,000 to help local families. To learn more about this organization, visit www.thinkbigpa.org/
For more information about Going Gold 2020, visit https://service1.org/goinggold or call Service 1st at 800-562-6049.
Going Gold Committee Members include: Andrew Fisher, brewery manager, Marley’s Brewery & Grille; Bill Lavage, president/CEO, Service 1st; Brady Fisher, owner, Brendan’s Towne Tavern; Carol Tevis, ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund; Cassandra Niglio, ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund; Colby Wesner, founder, ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund; Colleen Phillips, vice president Marketing, Service 1st; Damien Malfara, owner, Old Forge Brewing Company; Jace Rovenolt, general manager, Old Forge Brewing Company; Joe Santorine, Lewisburg; Kelly Knorr, Marketing & Communications specialist, Service 1st; Kelly Miller Barrick, Lewisburg; Maria Malfara, owner, Old Forge Brewing Company; Marguerite Santorine, Lewisburg; Mary Samar, Williamsport; Nicole Bower, Williamsport; Sara Erdley, Jackass Brewing Company; Sarah Schiro, Graphic Design & Digital Media specialist, Service 1st; and Woody Wolfe, director, Heart to Hand Ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.