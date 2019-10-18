Chastain to join Kaulig Racing

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Kaulig Racing has announced its expansion to two full-time entries for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Ross Chastain, who will join Justin Haley.
Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as the primary sponsor for 23 races, riding along as the No. 10 team competes for the 2020 NXS Championship.
“Ross Chastain has it all — he’s competitive, he’s marketable, he’s all-around a great, blue-collar guy,” team owner Matt Kaulig said of his latest hire. “As a team, we couldn’t be more honored to land a driver like Ross. In just four races already this season, he’s not only helped advance our program, but he brought home this team’s very first win. Having him at Kaulig Racing next season, driving full-time, is a great gain for our organization.”
It was at Daytona International Speedway this past July that Chastain provided Kaulig Racing its first ever victory, in the No. 16 Chevrolet.
“Two of the most important things in my life are agriculture and racing,” Chastain commented. “Nutrien Ag Solutions is the best sponsor I could have ever asked for as it pertains to my family’s long history of farming. Matt (Kaulig), Chris (Rice) and all of Kaulig Racing gave me the opportunity to race this year when I really wasn’t sure I would ever get another winning opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. And, we won. Now, next year, we get to try to win more races and also compete for the championship.”
Chastain remains in contention for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship this season, and has won three races in that division.
Michael Self Transitions from hunted to hunter
He spent the summer stretch of races being hunted. Now, second in points heading into tonight’s ARCA Menards Series season finale at Kansas Speedway, Michael Self is the hunter.
Self led the series standings from May through the 19th race of the season two weeks ago at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis.
Self collected wins at Five Flags and Salem speedways, Michigan International Speedway and on the dirt at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Just 15 points behind his Venturini Motorsports teammate Christian Eckes, Self heads to Kansas with one goal in mind: Beating Eckes head to head.
“We have to be ahead of Christian if we are going to win the championship,” Self said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.