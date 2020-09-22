HARRISBURG — Data provided Tuesday by the state Department of Health showed an increase in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 of 47 over six area counties. No new deaths were reported locally.
Confirmed new cases rose by 25 in Columbia County, 12 in Northumberland County, four in Snyder County and three each in Lycoming and Union counties.
Statewide, 834 new cases were reported, bringing the total since March to 105,656. Nineteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 8,023.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 834 cases (48 deaths)
• Columbia County, 251 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 596 cases (24 deaths)
• Union County, 437 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 220 cases (4 deaths)
• Montour County, 142 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.